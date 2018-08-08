Markus Jooste’s complex, and highly profitable, JD Group trades

Just a few years after being named head of the retailer that became Steinhoff International Holdings, Markus Jooste was involved in a series of complex trades in a smaller South African competitor that yielded a multimillion-dollar payday for companies linked to him and board member Claas Daun.

The businesses made a profit of R901m selling JD Group stock 14 years ago, after buying in at a discount that was not shared with other investors, according to company documents and court and regulatory filings.

While JSE listing requirements dictated that all pricing information on transactions of that size had to be disclosed, JD Group’s CEO at the time, David Sussman, says he is sure all regulations were followed.

The deals happened at around the same time that companies linked to Jooste sold car-dealership properties and forestry plantations to Steinhoff for far more than market prices.

Jooste quit on December 5 2017, the same day the company reported accounting irregularities that have since wiped 94% off the retailer’s value, and the company has asked the police to investigate him.

Daun left the board in February.

Steinhoff, which now owns JD Group, has commissioned audit firm PwC to probe its finances. It says restatements may have to go back at least as far as 2015. Steinhoff says it will not comment on past transactions and relationships until the probe is complete.

The JD Group trades, which date back more than a decade, do not appear to have affected Steinhoff shareholders.