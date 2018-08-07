SARS appoints Johnstone Makhubu as its finance chief

SARS has appointed Johnstone Makhubu as its new chief officer for finance.

Makhubu, who was employed by SARS under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, has been acting in the post since August 2017, after the departure of former chief officer for finance Matsobane Matlwa.

Makhubu joined SARS in 2016 as group officer for procurement.

SARS announced Makhubu’s appointment on Tuesday, with immediate effect.

SARS is overhauling its top leadership after Moyane’s suspension, and as the administration under President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks to restore public confidence in the taxman, which was massively eroded over the past four years.

According to the SARS statement, Makhubu joined SARS in 2016 from Eskom, where he was responsible for implementing a central procurement hub.

He was later appointed head of "business enablement" at Eskom, where he was responsible for, among other things, the commercial finance unit.

He was also responsible for the supply chain management risk and governance unit at Eskom.

He will now be responsible for the overall management of SARS’s finance division, which includes procurement as well as the institution’s corporate real estate portfolio.

He was in an acting role when former SARS business and individual tax head Jonas Makwakwa was about to be suspended, when it emerged that a company identified in a Financial Intelligence Centre report for channeling funds into his personal bank account was appointed as a debt collector by SARS.

Makwakwa resigned during a meeting at which he was about to be suspended for a second time. He has reportedly now taken the institution to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), on a complaint of constructive dismissal.