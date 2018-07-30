Veteran civil servant Thulani Mavuso appointed acting Home Affairs DG
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has wasted no time in replacing his outgoing director-general Mkuseli Apleni, announcing the appointment of veteran civil servant, Thulani Mavuso, to act in the position on Monday.
Mavuso’s appointment takes effect on Wednesday. He is currently a deputy director-general in the Home Affairs department responsible for institutional planning and support services. He is also the acting deputy director-general for information services.
Apleni resigned last week to take up a senior job at new bank Discovery.
Last week Gigaba said the appointment could take up to three months as he had to advertise and shortlist candidates for the position in the worst-case scenario of not finding a suitable person in the public service.
Mavuso has a tough task ahead of him, with the department admitting last week that its offices face service disruptions during 20 days every month due to power cuts and Telkom data line shutdowns.
He will also lead the Home Affairs’ campaign against long queues as it repurposes its functions, focusing on a digital system.
Apleni had already started with the handing over process, according to a statement issued by the department on Monday, while Nthumeni Nengovhela would act as deputy director-general for information services.
"The appointments of Mr Mavuso and Ms Nengovhela will ensure a smooth transition given their vast experiences in their respective fields. While we will commence with the recruitment processes for the new director-general including vacant deputy directors-general, we needed to put in place a strong team to continue to steer the department in the right direction as we seek to reimagine a new Home Affairs," said Gigaba.
Please sign in or register to comment.