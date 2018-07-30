Veteran civil servant Thulani Mavuso appointed acting Home Affairs DG

Last week Gigaba said the appointment could take up to three months as he had to advertise and shortlist candidates for the position in the worst-case scenario of not finding a suitable person in the public service.

Mavuso has a tough task ahead of him, with the department admitting last week that its offices face service disruptions during 20 days every month due to power cuts and Telkom data line shutdowns.

He will also lead the Home Affairs’ campaign against long queues as it repurposes its functions, focusing on a digital system.

Apleni had already started with the handing over process, according to a statement issued by the department on Monday, while Nthumeni Nengovhela would act as deputy director-general for information services.

"The appointments of Mr Mavuso and Ms Nengovhela will ensure a smooth transition given their vast experiences in their respective fields. While we will commence with the recruitment processes for the new director-general including vacant deputy directors-general, we needed to put in place a strong team to continue to steer the department in the right direction as we seek to reimagine a new Home Affairs," said Gigaba.