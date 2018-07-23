Controversial home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni quits

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni is leaving the public service for Discovery Bank, he said on Monday.

He confirmed the move after Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced that Apleni would leave his post at the end of July.

Speaking to reporters in Pretoria on Monday, Gigaba praised Apleni’s contribution to improving financial management and service delivery at the Department of Home Affairs since his appointment in 2009.

The move comes just months after Apleni’s grueling battle to hold onto his job in the department after then minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended him.

Mkhize had accused him of insubordination and a breakdown in relations among other charges, which he successfully fought in court. He was reinstated to the department in November 2017.

Gigaba said on Monday that he supported Apleni during this time, saying the events were “unfortunate”, as well as comments by Mkhize that the director-general was “unstable”.

“For someone that has been at Home Affairs for as long as I have, I have seen it at its lowest [compared] to where it is now. I know what a diligent public servant he is. You can never give him a task and get a half cooked response from him,” Gigaba said.

Apleni joined the public service in 1998, at provincial level.

Gigaba said Home Affairs only achieved 25% of its annual performance targets when Apleni joined the department, and had since improved to 89%.

Apleni said he was “thankful” for opportunities afforded to him during his tenure, including the support he received during his hardship with Mkhize.

Gigaba said it could take up to three months for a replacement to be found, noting that there were several other vacancies in the department he intended to fill.