Mkuseli Apleni ‘misused taxpayers’ money’, Public Servants Association says

The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) has welcomed the resignation of Department of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni, saying he was unfit to head the department.

In a statement released on Monday following Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s announcement that Apleni was leaving public service for Discovery Bank, the trade union said it had little regard for him.

Tension between Apleni and the PSA came to head in 2017 during a protracted court battle over the department’s unilateral change of its working hours, which forced employees to report for duty on weekends.

"Apleni … will unfortunately be remembered by the PSA for especially his unfair implementation of weekend working hours without compensation for employees of the Department of Home Affairs. Apleni misused taxpayers’ money by dragging the PSA to every court, including the Constitutional Court, and still lost," PSA deputy GM Tahir Maepa said.

Apleni has been in the role since 2009.

In 2017, he was suspended by then minister Hlengiwe Mkhize for alleged insubordination among other charges, which he fought against in court and won.

Maepa said he hoped Gigaba would apply due-diligence when he appointed the new director-general.

On Monday, Gigaba said the process would take up to three months, adding that he would either get another director-general in the public service to transfer to his department, or advertise the post.

Meanwhile, the DA said it would still hold Apleni accountable over the naturalisation of five Gupta family members, despite his resignation.

Apleni was the director-general of the Department of Home Affairs when Gigaba approved the naturalisation of the controversial Gupta family, which has been linked to mass corruption in the country’s state institutions.

The party said the resignation was long overdue, adding that Apleni’s tenure was characterised by disasters.

"During his nearly 10-year tenure, he presided over a litany of disasters such as granting several members of the Gupta family citizenship, and [he] compromised national security when the Gupta wedding guests landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, among others," the party’s home affairs spokesperson, Haniff Hoosen, said.