BREAKING: Finance minister to set up inquiry into PIC affairs and several of its directors

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene will set up an independent inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and wants a forensic inquiry into several directors, he announced on Wednesday.

The announcement followed a meeting between Nene and the board of the PIC earlier in the day. Nene said he would announce more details on the inquiry, including the name of its head as well as its terms of reference "in due course".

PIC CEO Dan Matjila has been under fire from detractors since October last year, when an anonymous whistle-blower made allegations that he had used PIC corporate responsibility funds to a link a project in which an alleged girlfriend was an agent. He was also accused of calling in a favour for the woman from a company the PIC had recently funded, when he asked businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi to settle her debts of R300,000.

Although the board cleared Matjila of the accusations, it has been accused of conducting only a cursory verification of Matjila’s denial and not looking into the allegations in detail.

Two PIC executives, who served on the board of VBS Mutual Bank, are also alleged to have benefited from corrupt payments to persuade the PIC to continue investing in the bank. They have since been fired.