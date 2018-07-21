Tom Moyane’s legal representative Dali Mpofu has hit out hard at Cyril Ramaphosa‚ saying that the president was not being fair to the suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss.

Mpofu has also called for Moyane to be given a chance to have oral evidence presented during his disciplinary hearings — and questioned why there were two inquiries into Moyane’s case at the same time.

Mpofu is representing Moyane at his disciplinary hearing‚ which started in Johannesburg on Saturday.

He said that Moyane was not a first public office bearer to be suspended‚ but questioned why his case was being treated differently and why he was being treated unfairly.

"We can mention a number of these people like [former SAPS head Riah] Phiyega‚ [former NPA boss Mxolisi] Nxasana and others ... they were given a fair chance‚ but why not Moyane?

"The president [Ramaphosa] can’t do as he likes; there’s a rule of law and that must be respected. We are here today because the president has lost confidence in Moyane. Give him a chance to have an oral reply‚" said Mpofu.

He said that in the days after the commission was set up‚ Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan "rocks up with his affidavit" — while Moyane was not even invited to give evidence.

"Gordhan rocks up at a party where he’s not even invited. I’m sorry‚ that’s not the law in our country‚" he said.

He called for Gordhan to come and be questioned.

"We can read his affidavit until our eyes turn red. He must come and be in front of us here."

He said Gordhan was ruling "from the grave" as a former SARS commissioner.

"Gordhan is a biased individual. He’s a former SARS commissioner who ruled from the grave. He thinks that as Moyane’s predecessor he could have done better‚" he said.

TimesLIVE