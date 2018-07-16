National

Mayors behind R1.5bn in deposits stand their ground in VBS debacle

16 July 2018 - 05:04 Amil Umraw
Sidestepped: Co-operative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, said officials had regarded VBS Bank deposits as investments that they did not have to report to councils. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI /SUNDAY TIMES.
Sidestepped: Co-operative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, said officials had regarded VBS Bank deposits as investments that they did not have to report to councils. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI /SUNDAY TIMES.

Some mayors and senior officials in the 14 municipalities that made R1.5bn in deposits to the controversial VBS Bank remain defiant in the face of criticism — even producing legal opinions to defend their decisions.

This was revealed by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize who said the mayors and officials insisted in a meeting in June that they had followed the law.

"The question we asked them is whether they had a council decision for investing in VBS Bank and most of them said no. We asked them how that happened. They said they considered this as an investment wherein they don’t need to go to report to council," he said.

"They said this was just an investment of the money they had which was in the delegated power of some of the executives, so they went ahead with it. They said they took three quotes, looked at who has the best return and … invested the money."

Mkhize said other officials argued that they had misinterpreted legislation that dictates that municipalities may only make deposits with fully commercial financial institutions.

The government investment policy "precludes [municipalities] utilising mutual banks. They argued that some … understood that the trading accounts of municipalities cannot be opened with a mutual bank … but that you can invest in different possibilities. So, they thought this [investing in a mutual bank such as VBS Bank] was allowed.

Others were "adamant that they were right" and presented legal opinions maintaining their innocence, Mkhize said.

The meeting, on June 19, was held as details of how the bank was plundered by some directors made headlines.

Mkhize, who has also been mentioned as having had a hand in influencing municipalities to invest in VBS Bank during his tenure as ANC treasurer-general, denied ever being involved.

The bank was put under curatorship by the Reserve Bank and the curator has approached the court in an attempt to recover the allegedly stolen funds. However, the municipalities were unlikely to recover the funds soon as the process could take up to a decade.

Mkhize said he had ordered that each municipality restructure its budget to provide for the loss of funds. He maintained this would not affect service delivery in the short term.

Asked what contingency plans have been instituted to ensure service delivery with a now limited budget, Mkhize said municipalities would have to "cut the coat to suit the cloth".

"We have just been told that as things stand now, we must understand that that money is not available because they couldn’t find it in the bank.

"We have asked the municipalities to restructure their budgets…. We have … said they must ensure there are no service delivery implications…."

Probe into alleged VBS corruption must be expanded to include PIC‚ says DA

The Democratic Alliance has called for the police investigation into VBS executives and Vele Bank for alleged corruption to be expanded to include ...
National
19 hours ago

Probe will determine if PIC officials were involved in demise of VBS Bank, PIC says

Ernest Nesane, the PIC’s executive head of legal services and one of its delegates on the VBS Mutual Bank board, resigned with immediate effect ...
National
2 days ago

Situation now calm in Thohoyandou as VBS customers start getting their cash

This follows the Treasury’s guarantee of deposits of up to R100‚000 per deposit holder‚ letting individuals‚ stokvels and ...
Companies
2 days ago

VBS boss vows to defend himself against graft claims

VBS Mutual Bank’s executives and directors may have stolen 75% of the bank’s assets
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: The Reserve Bank on what lies ahead for VBS

Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo talks to Business Day TV about the future of VBS Mutual Bank
Companies
4 days ago

VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets

Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says no regulation could have prevented the ‘travesty, when those responsible for the bank are the ones perpetrating ...
Companies
6 days ago

VBS-hit councils have to plug gap

No bailouts for 14 municipalities that invested in bank, says minister
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Heated dispute with Herman Mashaba leads to hasty ...
National
2.
Court to rule on gagging UDM leader Bantu ...
National
3.
Gwede Mantashe: exploration is the issue, not ...
National
4.
Mayors behind R1.5bn in deposits stand their ...
National

Related Articles

PIC executive quits over VBS
Business

Probe into alleged VBS corruption must be expanded to include PIC‚ says DA
National

Situation now calm in Thohoyandou as VBS customers start getting their cash
Companies / Financial Services

VBS boss vows to defend himself against graft claims
Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: The Reserve Bank on what lies ahead for VBS
Companies / Financial Services

VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services

STUART THEOBALD: High-flying VBS executives drive their super cars right ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.