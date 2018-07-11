News Leader
WATCH: The Reserve Bank on what lies ahead for VBS
11 July 2018 - 09:16
The South African Reserve Bank is uncertain whether VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship in March, can be saved.
The Bank and the Treasury have guaranteed more than R300m in retail deposits at VBS, but municipalities will not get their money back.
Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo spoke to Business Day TV about the future of VBS.
