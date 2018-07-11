Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: The Reserve Bank on what lies ahead for VBS

11 July 2018 - 09:16 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank. Picture: SARB
The South African Reserve Bank is uncertain whether VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship in March, can be saved.

The Bank and the Treasury have guaranteed more than R300m in retail deposits at VBS, but municipalities will not get their money back.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo spoke to Business Day TV about the future of VBS.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

