Pravin Gordhan connection to Presidency’s new chief of staff raises eyebrows

Questions are being raised about the appointment of a former in-law of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as chief of staff in the Presidency.

Roshene Singh, who was once married to Ketso Gordhan, Pravin’s nephew, is moving to the Union Buildings as chief of staff. She currently works at Luthuli House as elections co-ordinator.

But there are concerns that the appointment gives Gordhan too much proximity to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The president is facing serious leadership challenges within; his appointments are being scrutinised. The national question is being used against him. He needs to exorcise himself of the theory that he likes minorities and they are influential,” said an ANC insider who asked not to be named.

Other new appointments include Bejani Chauke as political adviser and Professor Olive Shisana as social policy adviser.

Gordhan said he was being used as a pawn by those seeking to discredit Ramaphosa.

“The real issue at stake is a sinister and dangerous campaign to undermine the administration of president Ramaphosa and use every dirty trick in the book to discredit the administration’s efforts to get South Africa back on track as far as economic growth, jobs and investment is concerned. I am, it would seem, a useful pawn to use as an object of various attacks.

“I do not intend to respond comprehensively, I will do so at the appropriate time to expose the nefarious intentions of those involved,” Gordhan said.

