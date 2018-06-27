National

Hawks make more arrests in Sassa manager’s murder — 10 years later

27 June 2018 - 12:58 Jeff Wicks
A decade after a senior South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) manager was assassinated in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ 10 people have been linked to a multimillion-rand fraud scam that he was investigating.

Ngwelezane service office manager Thembinkosi Dlamini was probing allegations of fraud and corruption when gunmen stormed into his office and shot him dead in June 2008.

Six people were arrested and convicted in the wake of his murder‚ his death spawning a parallel investigation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigations task team.

This week seven others were arrested by Hawks officers‚ including five Sassa officials and a medical doctor.

The seven face charges of defrauding Sassa to the tune of R25m and three of them are implicated in the murder of Dlamini. They are expected to appear in the Empangeni magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Weziwe Thusi welcomed the arrest and the court appearance of members of the alleged syndicate.

"The Hawks have shown us that the arm of the law is [indeed] very long," she said.

