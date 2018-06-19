National

SIU, Hawks combing through corruption claims at state-owned companies, says Gordhan

19 June 2018 - 13:28 Linda Ensor
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is working with a team consisting of the Hawks and the forensic units of state-owned enterprises to determine the status of current and historical allegations of corruption in these companies.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA MP Sejamotopo Motau that the team was reviewing all the forensic reports commissioned by state-owned enterprises to ascertain the number and status of matters that have been referred to the police and the Hawks.

To date 79 such forensic reports concerning matters of malfeasance, fraud and corruption have been referred to the SIU for review.

"The efforts are meant to ensure that where a prima facie case of corruption exists, the law enforcement agencies move to seize assets that are proceeds of corruption," Gordhan said.

"Furthermore, the work is also meant to establish matters that the boards and executives of state-owned companies failed to refer for criminal investigation by relevant law enforcement agencies, and matters that could expeditiously result in the conviction of those implicated in allegations of corruption concerning state-owned companies."

Gordhan said the SIU was also investigating allegations of malfeasance, fraud and corruption in Transnet and Eskom.

A motivation will be submitted to Denel to address allegations of corruption in Denel as well.

"All the efforts mentioned above are fully aligned to the commitment made by the president during the state of the nation address that this is the year to turn the tide of corruption in public institutions," the minister said.

