Electricity supply tight, warns Eskom

16 June 2018 - 11:46 Staff Writer
An Eskom worker checks power lines. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Eskom has warned that stage 2 load shedding may be implemented from 5pm on Saturday.

“The alert does not mean that load shedding will absolutely be implemented but it is a warning to alert electricity consumers that load shedding may possibly be implemented between 5pm today and 10pm this evening‚” the power parastatal said.

Eskom cautioned earlier on Saturday that‚ while in a “better position”‚ the country’s power system remained constrained.

The power utility added that with the incoming cold weather‚ it anticipated added pressure on the system and called on consumers to use electricity efficiently throughout the day.

The power parastatal said it would provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all media platforms.

"We thank all consumers for heeding the call to reduce their electricity usage during this time."

Eskom lifted stage 1 load shedding on Friday evening after earlier having had to implement the measure due to acts of "intimidation and sabotage" at some of its power stations amid industrial action by unions.

The unions were protesting against a wage freeze by the electricity provider‚ which Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday night was no longer an option.

Gordhan’s ministry said in a statement that had he called a meeting with the Eskom board‚ the management of the parastatal and of three labour unions‚ to deal with the problem.

He said it had been decided that negotiations over salary increases would resume "with immediate effect".

"It was agreed that the 0% offer from Eskom is off the table‚" the statement read.

It continued: "The parties agreed that the current disruptions at Eskom that resulted in load-shedding since yesterday (Thursday) are not beneficial to either party nor to the country and the economy."

It was also agreed‚ the statement read‚ that operations would be normalised to "ensure the security of electricity supply". This comes as load-shedding was implemented on Thursday and Friday‚ with Eskom saying that disruptions during the protest action by unions was to blame.

TimesLIVE

Nersa to allow Eskom further increase in 2018

The National Energy Regulator of SA gives Eskom a further increase in 2018, possibly pushing the rise for the year to more than double that of ...
National
2 days ago

Union accuses Eskom of ‘Thatcherism at its best’

Unions are furious with Eskom management for referring its no-increase offer to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration without ...
National
23 hours ago

How the state and Eskom plan to cut municipal debt

Zweli Mkhize says the government is in talks with Eskom about its credit control policy
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Why Nersa granted Eskom the tariff hikes it did

Nomfundo Maseti from the National Energy Regulator of SA talks to Business Day TV about the tariff increases granted to Eskom
Companies
1 day ago

Workers must not pay for managers’ sins at Eskom, says Cosatu

Bring to book the culprits who looted and mismanaged the power utility, the labour federation says, as SA braces for strikes and protests
Companies
2 days ago

