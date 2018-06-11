In contradiction‚ however‚ Zille had apologised for the offensive tweet in 2017 shortly after it sparked outrage.

Regarding the apology‚ Mkhwebane said: "Her apology can be interpreted as recognition of the negative impact the tweet had on the dignity of a section of the South African population." She added that while Zille had freedom of expression‚ her tweet was offensive and insensitive The former DA leader had been placed on suspension for the tweet in March 2017‚ which she said was an extremely harsh move. She said the party had failed to follow proper party procedures when considering her suspension.

In a nine-page letter motivating why she should not be suspended‚ Zille said black people who shared the same views as her on colonialism were not treated in the same manner.

Zille had made her motivation letter public moments after the DA confirmed her suspension.

"Given that so many black South Africans have expressed exactly the same views on the legacy of colonialism as I have (only in more forceful terms) and given that the DA has never raised any concerns about these views‚ let alone repudiated them‚ and has no written policy on the matter‚ I drew the conclusion that a contributing reason to my being charged is the fact that I am not black‚" said Zille.

"Other events of the past few months have led me and others to the conclusion that‚ in certain instances‚ DA members are treated differentially on the basis of race‚" she said.

Zille had maintained that her tweets had been taken out of context. In her letter‚ she hit back at the party‚ accusing it of failing to follow due process in her matter. She also claimed the case was "prejudged".

Zille said her suspension was a vindictive move, which came after she resisted being pushed into resigning. She rubbished claims that the tweet saga had tarnished the party’s image‚ saying: "The ongoing damage to the party in this matter is of its own doing." "All I have done is try to correct these misstatements and distortions. I am not the one who has held press conferences and made speeches‚ or statements‚ or continuously leaked misinformation to the media." At the end of her lengthy note‚ Zille said it was not true that she had not apologised for the tweets.

"Despite the gross misinterpretation of my tweet‚ I nevertheless complied with [the] request to apologise and posted the following: ‘I apologise unreservedly for a tweet that may have come across as a defence of colonialism. It was not’‚" she said.