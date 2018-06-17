National

Nhlanhla Nene reappoints Mark Kingon as acting SARS chief

17 June 2018 - 19:35 Sunita Menon
Mark Kingon, acting commissioner of SARS. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has reappointed Mark Kingon as the acting commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for another 90 days.

The SARS Act empowers Nene to appoint an acting commissioner.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, will be expected to appoint a permanent commissioner, according to a statement issued by Treasury on Sunday.

Kingon was appointed as acting SARS commissioner on March 20 after Ramaphosa suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, who has been shrouded in controversy.

Kingon has been with SARS since its inception in 1997. He also worked at its predecessor, the Receiver of Revenue.

Moyane faces allegations of widespread maladministration in connection to a finance intelligence centre investigation.

Last week, Moyane was served a detailed account of the charges against him at his upcoming disciplinary hearing.

Ramaphosa received a vote of confidence from the International Monetary Foundation last week for taking measures to tackle corruption, with a special mention of the inquiry into SA’s tax administration.

Menons@businesslive.co.za

