"The operation will continue pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the Eersterust Client Service Centre‚ and possibly more arrests. Police will work around the clock to ensure that all missing items are recovered‚ particularly the service firearm," Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange said.

Francois Beukman, the chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on police, has condemned the attacks on the police station.

He said the police must take the necessary steps to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book. "Anarchy in the name of community protest cannot be allowed. Any attack on a law enforcement location is an attack on the constitutional order and should be dealt with accordingly," he said.

He urged police management to implement the necessary security measures at high-risk police stations, including perimeter fencing, security gates and CCTV cameras.

He said the crime intelligence capability in the cluster should be more proactive to ensure any imminent threat against police stations could be detected early, especially if it was community-based.

"It is again that local community that will suffer if the police infrastructure is destroyed since resources cannot be reallocated from other priority areas.

"There is a duty on communities and community leaders to speak out against the attacks on law enforcement officers and police stations."

De Lange said: "During a joint intelligence-driven operation premised on the 72-hour reaction plan‚ 12 suspects were arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene; while a 13th suspect was arrested for possession of dagga‚ and an additional three for possession of stolen property relating to items possibly stolen when criminals looted shops during the service delivery protest on Wednesday."

The operation involved provincial and metro police units‚ detectives‚ public order police‚ air wing‚ neighbouring clusters and stations.

A computer set and plasma television were recovered.

Residents in Eersterust took to the streets from Tuesday‚ blocking a road and burning tyres in a service delivery protest.