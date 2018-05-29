Cape Town protests soar as people tire of waiting for houses

Smashed windows‚ broken glass and looted shops greeted residents of Mitchells Plain at dawn on Tuesday in the aftermath of a thwarted land invasion that turned violent in Cape Town.

Protesters set alight tyres and fired live ammunition at police in a tense standoff in the area on Monday.

Residents who said they were fed up with waiting for the city to provide them with proper housing‚ marked out plots at the weekend and erected structures in Woodlands.

It was a scene that has played out across the city in the past few weeks, and which has often ended in violent confrontation and the temporary closure of major roads.

Cape Town has experienced a surge in violent protests in 2018. There had been 145 incidents by mid-May, compared with 84 during the same period in 2017 — representing a 73% increase in protests.