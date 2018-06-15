The Gauteng government is planning to move speedily in its plans to expropriate idle land without compensation.

Provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said a task team assigned to identify unused land was already hard at work and had briefed the provincial government on its progress.

"They actually gave a report on Wednesday at the executive council. He [premier David Makhura] gave them more time to complete their work. Within a period of two to three months‚ they are expected to submit their final report to the premier‚ on the basis of which the executive will decide on the next step‚" Masebe said.

In an interview with News24, Makhura said the provincial government was completing an audit of all unused privately owned land.

"We can expropriate land without compensation with immediate effect to test the Constitution‚" he said. This approach would circumvent a parliamentary process that is reviewing the property rights clause of the Constitution.

He said expropriated land would be given to residents to build houses‚ produce food and for industrialisation.