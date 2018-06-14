Is the DA imploding under an identity crisis?

Until last year the DA seemed on course to dramatically extend its power at the 2019 national elections. Then it tripped over the way it went about expelling its Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille — and didn’t foresee Jacob Zuma’s exit and the arrival of Cyril Ramaphosa. There is now talk of a DA split and identity crisis. Its leader Mmusi Maimane dismisses all that and says Ramaphosa is the one who will miss Zuma