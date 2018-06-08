Land reform is a must.

That is what President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday evening when he addressed the Afrikanerbond — previously the Afrikaner Broederbond — during their centenary celebrations at Rhebokskloof in Paarl in the Western Cape.

"If we want this country to move forward‚ we must have land reform. It has to be done in a deep and meaningful way. If well handled‚ this issue of land will help to bind the nation together and produce benefits for everyone‚" Ramaphosa said.

"If badly handled‚ and if badly managed‚ it will simply redistribute resentment‚ damage the economy‚ multiply protests‚ destroy social peace and social cohesion.

"If not undertaken at all‚ the country will remain divided."

The Afrikanerbond was established on June 5‚ 1918 in Malvern‚ Johannesburg, to "look after the economic and cultural interests of the Afrikaner community".

Ramaphosa said discussions on land reform would be guided by the Freedom Charter and the starting point should be accepting historic injustices.

"The land shall be shared. The land should never have been and should not be reserved for one group of South Africans.

"All those who work the land and all those who want to work the land‚ should be equally able to have land‚ because land is an important economic resource as we have seen in our past.