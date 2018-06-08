Carol Paton Deputy editor: Business Day
National

PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PIC CE Dan Matjila spied on e-mails of six top executives

08 June 2018 - 05:09 Carol Paton
Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The CE of the Public Investment Corporation, Dan Matjila, spied on the e-mail traffic of six of his top executives in 2017 in his bid to unmask the identity of an anonymous whistle-blower who had made allegations about him to his board and executives.

The allegations came in the form of an e-mail last September from a person purporting to be "James Nogu", which claimed that Matjila had corruptly funded a "girlfriend" with corporate social investment money.

The e-mail claimed Matjila had called in a favour for the woman, whose business was in trouble, from the head of the company the PIC had funded.

Matjila refuted the allegations to the board, which accepted his explanation. He has denied any romantic relationship with the woman. Matjila then obtained the permission of the board to investigate the source of the e-mail. He enlisted the services of BCX, which subcontracted the job to Naledi Advisory Services, a specialist in digital forensics.

In a letter to e-mail security and archiving company Mimecast, Matjila requested to be provided with four months of the e-mails of six top executives: the executive head of risk, Paul Magula; IT head Vuyokazi Menye; the head of internal audit, Lufuno Nemgovhani; two legal executives; and company secretary Bongani Mathebula.

In reply to questions on Thursday Matjila said that he had selected the six on the basis of the risk profile he thought each posed to the organisation. He said all the executives were informed of the investigation in general terms. The board had also given him the full authority to do whatever was required to get to the bottom of the matter.

Underlying Matjila’s concerns was the political context at the time of the e-mail "attack", which happened shortly after the PIC was given a new chairman in the form of then deputy minister of finance Sfiso Buthelezi as a consequence of former president Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.

The "girlfriend" allegations were widely interpreted as a crude attempt to get Matjila suspended and ultimately removed from his position.

It appears the episode triggered much suspicion and fears of sinister intentions on the part of both Matjila and staff members, particularly those who he later suspended. Although Matjila has evidence of threatening text messages that he received, he has not been able to prove any of the targeted staff members had sinister motives.

Matjila says he still intends to take further action against those he believes were involved.

Several have now left the organisation. Magula and the IT head of security Simphiwe Mayisela were dismissed after disciplinary proceedings. The PIC and Menye have agreed on a mutual parting of ways, while Mathebula remains on suspension. The legal executives and Nemgovhani are still employed at the PIC.

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: PIC has an obligation to SA’s taxpayers to act responsibly

Now is the time for the honourable people working at the Public Investment Corporation to come forward and disclose what they know
Opinion
2 days ago

PIC has performed well, CEO Matjila tells MPs

The fund boss says media unfairly highlighting handful of dud investments in solid portfolio
Companies
2 days ago

How the PIC is taking a more active line

The Public Investment Corporation focuses on flawed payout policies and director independence, but seems unable to effect change
Companies
3 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Nene’s insistence on nontransparency at Public Investment Corporation is off track

The list of bad investments includes VBS Mutual Bank, Independent Media, AYO Technology, Erin Energy and S&S Oil Refinery, all of which have lost ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Is Dan Matjila’s time at the PIC running out?

A number of questionable investments made by the PIC during the last year of the Zuma government has brought the state investment company and its CEO ...
Features
8 days ago

EDITORIAL: PIC’s powers under scrutiny

On the issues of disclosure and the integrity of the PIC CE and its board, it is all eyes on Nhlanhla Nene
Opinion
8 days ago

PIC should not disclose its listed investments as it could influence the market, Nhlanhla Nene says

Two bills propose that the Public Investment Corporation be required to disclose all listed and unlisted investments yearly in a report
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PIC pays IT executive R7m to leave
National
2.
Gwede Mantashe opens door to illegal miners
National
3.
PIC CE Dan Matjila spied on e-mails of six top ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Precedents may work in Jacob ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.