National

Floyd Shivambu called out for racial comments about Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat

07 June 2018 - 14:45 Linda Ensor
Floyd Shivambu, right. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Floyd Shivambu, right. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has objected to a statement issued by Parliament’s finance committee to the effect that he had objected to the presence of Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

There was a fierce debate at the committee meeting on Thursday over the contents of the committee’s statement issued on Wednesday. The debate also centred on what Shivambu actually said at the meeting. Shivambu insisted that he had objected to Momoniat’s presence because he undermined African leadership.

Floyd Shivambu blasted for race remark

Political and banking leaders unite in condemnation of Shivambu’s attack on ‘non-African’ Ismail Momoniat
National
11 hours ago

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said Shivambu must take his complaint against the committee statement to the relevant parliamentary structures, adding that he would resign if this structure found he had issued an erroneous statement.

The committee re-affirmed the statement it issued on Wednesday, which "unanimously condemned" Shivambu’s questioning of Momoniat's presence at the meeting on racial grounds, adding that Shivambu’s questioning was based "on racial grounds and allegations that Momoniat undermined African leadership".

Committee members were firm on the need for African leadership within Treasury and government structures.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Garden Route rebuilding after fires one of the ...
National
2.
Victory at last for family struggling for South ...
National
3.
Defiant gay councillor to hoist rainbow flag in ...
National
4.
Floyd Shivambu called out for racial comments ...
National

Related Articles

A bad week for EFF’s Floyd Shivambu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Floyd Shivambu objects to non-African Ismail Momoniat’s repeated presence in ...
National

Ignorant EFF is imagining things: Treasury addresses racism claims
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.