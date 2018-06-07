Floyd Shivambu called out for racial comments about Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has objected to a statement issued by Parliament’s finance committee to the effect that he had objected to the presence of Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

There was a fierce debate at the committee meeting on Thursday over the contents of the committee’s statement issued on Wednesday. The debate also centred on what Shivambu actually said at the meeting. Shivambu insisted that he had objected to Momoniat’s presence because he undermined African leadership.