Floyd Shivambu called out for racial comments about Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has objected to a statement issued by Parliament’s finance committee to the effect that he had objected to the presence of Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat at a committee meeting on Tuesday.
There was a fierce debate at the committee meeting on Thursday over the contents of the committee’s statement issued on Wednesday. The debate also centred on what Shivambu actually said at the meeting. Shivambu insisted that he had objected to Momoniat’s presence because he undermined African leadership.
Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said Shivambu must take his complaint against the committee statement to the relevant parliamentary structures, adding that he would resign if this structure found he had issued an erroneous statement.
The committee re-affirmed the statement it issued on Wednesday, which "unanimously condemned" Shivambu’s questioning of Momoniat's presence at the meeting on racial grounds, adding that Shivambu’s questioning was based "on racial grounds and allegations that Momoniat undermined African leadership".
Committee members were firm on the need for African leadership within Treasury and government structures.
