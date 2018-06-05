Floyd Shivambu objects to non-African Ismail Momoniat’s repeated presence in meetings

Shivambu objected to the repeated presence of Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat at finance committee meetings and asked why the African director-general Dondo Mogajane did not appear. He said this undermined African representativeness.

Finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim was furious, calling Shivambu to order and saying that Momoniat was a struggle veteran who had been active in the underground struggle against apartheid. Carrim said there was no way that one could elevate former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope over Indian struggle hero Ahmed Kathrada purely for reasons of race.

Approached for comment on the views expressed by Shivambu, Momoniat said he rejected "with contempt" his unsubstantiated allegations.

"I have no issues with MPs holding us to account and we will answer all the questions that need to be answered.

"But he is not only jumping to conclusions, it seems to me he has a clear agenda to get rid of me. I want him to know that the Guptas tried to get rid of me and he too will not succeed.

"I will take a lifestyle audit from the day I was born and I would like him to join me in taking a lifestyle audit."

Momoniat said he had grown up in a tradition of fighting for nonracialism and "I think any attempt to target people racially I reject with the contempt it deserves".