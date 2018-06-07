News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

The EFF deputy president has once again showed his penchant for divisive racial politics

07 June 2018 - 10:33

By shrewdly filing a motion of no confidence in prime minister Mariano Rajoy in the wake of a huge slush-fund scandal, the head of Spain’s Socialist Workers’ Party, Pedro Sánchez, succeeded against the odds in toppling the conservative leader and was himself sworn in as the country’s new leader by King Felipe VI.

Spain’s constitution obliges a party that successfully makes such a move to take over. The socialists led by the moderate but ambitious Sánchez occupy fewer than 25% of the seats in parliament.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu once again showed his penchant for divisive racial politics. This time he took aim at national treasury official Ismail Momoniat, objecting to Momoniat appearing in parliament on behalf of the department because he is not an African. This is not the first time Shivambu has played the race card. In 2010, the then ANC Youth League spokesperson called journalist Carien du Plessis a "white bitch". Forced to apologise, Shivambu settled a hate-speech case out of court.

Floyd Shivambu blasted for race remark

Political and banking leaders unite in condemnation of Shivambu’s attack on ‘non-African’ Ismail Momoniat
National
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Tekkie Town hauls Steinhoff to court
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: Hawks’ Godfrey Lebeya — equipped, ...
News & Fox
3.
Disappointing GDP a dose of reality
News & Fox
4.
Trump’s trade rupture gains momentum
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

Spanish prime minister wants to complete his four-year term, despite ...
World / Europe

Floyd Shivambu objects to non-African Ismail Momoniat’s repeated presence in ...
National

Ignorant EFF is imagining things: Treasury addresses racism claims
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.