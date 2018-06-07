A bad week for EFF’s Floyd Shivambu

By shrewdly filing a motion of no confidence in prime minister Mariano Rajoy in the wake of a huge slush-fund scandal, the head of Spain’s Socialist Workers’ Party, Pedro Sánchez, succeeded against the odds in toppling the conservative leader and was himself sworn in as the country’s new leader by King Felipe VI.

Spain’s constitution obliges a party that successfully makes such a move to take over. The socialists led by the moderate but ambitious Sánchez occupy fewer than 25% of the seats in parliament.