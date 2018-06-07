A bad week for EFF’s Floyd Shivambu
The EFF deputy president has once again showed his penchant for divisive racial politics
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu once again showed his penchant for divisive racial politics. This time he took aim at national treasury official Ismail Momoniat, objecting to Momoniat appearing in parliament on behalf of the department because he is not an African. This is not the first time Shivambu has played the race card. In 2010, the then ANC Youth League spokesperson called journalist Carien du Plessis a "white bitch". Forced to apologise, Shivambu settled a hate-speech case out of court.
