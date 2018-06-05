Michael Masutha backed charges against Pravin Gordhan

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he has "full confidence" in chief prosecutor Shaun Abrahams and he supported the 2016 decision to bring charges against then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan — a move that knocked the rand but was reversed two weeks later.

Abrahams had been accused by opposition parties and rights groups of delaying decisions on or refusing to prosecute allies of former President Jacob Zuma accused of looting state funds.

Last year the high court ruled that his appointment was invalid because the removal of his predecessor was unlawful.

The ANC forced Zuma to resign in February and replaced him with Cyril Ramaphosa, who fired several cabinet ministers seen as being close to Zuma, but retained Masutha in his post.