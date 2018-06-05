National

Michael Masutha backed charges against Pravin Gordhan

05 June 2018 - 09:48 Nkululeko Ncana
Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he has "full confidence" in chief prosecutor Shaun Abrahams and he supported the 2016 decision to bring charges against then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan — a move that knocked the rand but was reversed two weeks later.

Abrahams had been accused by opposition parties and rights groups of delaying decisions on or refusing to prosecute allies of former President Jacob Zuma accused of looting state funds.

Last year the high court ruled that his appointment was invalid because the removal of his predecessor was unlawful.

The ANC forced Zuma to resign in February and replaced him with Cyril Ramaphosa, who fired several cabinet ministers seen as being close to Zuma, but retained Masutha in his post.

Need to justify cabinet reshuffles is a step closer

Legal analyst says high court judgment on the axing of Gordhan and Jonas ‘creates a strong precedent for future presidents’
21 hours ago

"I have full confidence in Shaun Abrahams," Masutha said in an interview in Bloomberg’s Johannesburg office on Monday.

"When he was appointed, he had a good 17 years. He was heading the priority crimes unit."

Abrahams accused Gordhan of illegally authorising a retirement package for a SARS official.

Gordhan, who now oversees state companies, denied any wrongdoing, and the charges were dropped after it was found that the South African Revenue Service had approved the pension.

"Having studied that report, I was convinced as a lawyer that there was a case to be answered," Masutha said, referring to the investigation of Gordhan.

Masutha said Zuma had never asked him to do "anything untoward" and he hadn’t found himself in a position where he had to compromise himself or his department.

Zuma had told him that he had appointed Abrahams because he was already working for the National Prosecuting Authority and had the required skills and experience, Masutha said.

EDITORIAL: The real problem with the NPA

There can be no new dawn for an institution that hasn’t shown any real independence for over a decade
5 days ago

NPA goes after Gupta assets in Dubai

But the going will not be easy, as it involves Gateway, a shelf company registered in Ras al-Khaima, a highly secretive offshore company jurisdiction
4 hours ago

NPA asked Hawks to carry on investigating alleged Ntuli-Zuma poison plot

Eighteen months after Jacob Zuma’s estranged wife was accused of plotting to poison him, the NPA still has no solid case against MaNtuli
1 hour ago

