National

NPA asked Hawks to carry on investigating alleged Ntuli-Zuma poison plot

Eighteen months after Jacob Zuma’s estranged wife was accused of plotting to poison him, the NPA still has no solid case against MaNtuli

05 June 2018 - 09:35 Bongani Mthethwa
Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
Nompumelelo Ntuli Zuma. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN

Eighteen months after NPA boss Shaun Abrahams told former president Jacob Zuma’s estranged wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, that she was officially a suspect in an alleged plot to kill her husband‚ the prosecuting authority still has no solid case against her.

But it has emerged that the National Prosecuting Authority has sent the docket back to the Hawks for further investigation.

The head of the NPA’s priority crimes litigation unit‚ Torie Pretorius‚ last month issued the investigating officer with a fresh directive to investigate the matter further.

Pretorius was assigned by Abrahams in August last year to handle the case against Ntuli-Zuma.

He had given the Hawks until the end of last month to complete their investigation‚ failing which he would drop the case against Ntuli-Zuma‚ who has through her lawyers denied any involvement in the alleged plot to kill Zuma.

Ntuli-Zuma‚ known as MaNtuli‚ submitted an affidavit to the Hawks when they started the investigation‚ stating her side of the story. The content of that affidavit remains a closely guarded secret.

• For more on this article‚ please visit Times Select

ANC to hold KZN elective conference on Friday, as Jacob Zuma goes to court

As political killings continue in the province, thousands of delegates are set to attend the vital conference at the University of Zululand
Politics
21 hours ago

TOM EATON: The blighted apotheosis of Saint Jeff

'Few politicians have sung as sweetly for their supper as our Jeff – he told the opposition to calm down about the prospect of removing Zuma'
Politics
4 hours ago

Need to justify cabinet reshuffles is a step closer

Legal analyst says high court judgment on the axing of Gordhan and Jonas ‘creates a strong precedent for future presidents’
National
21 hours ago

NEELS BLOM: Why Cyril Ramaphosa reels in the award for fishy business

The best entry by an expropriated country mile is the president’s faint praise of the media
Opinion
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Don't underestimate Jacob Zuma's ability to create chaos

'There appear to be two groupings around Zuma that are working on establishing a new party'
Politics
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: How Zuma plans to mobilise against Ramaphosa

'Last week, Zuma supporters gathered at the symbol of the man's grand and comedic corruption – the grotesque Nkandla and its famed fire pool – to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Michael Masutha backed charges against Pravin ...
National
2.
NPA asked Hawks to carry on investigating alleged ...
National
3.
Chaotic Cape Town International renaming meeting ...
National
4.
NPA goes after Gupta assets in Dubai
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.