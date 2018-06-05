Eighteen months after NPA boss Shaun Abrahams told former president Jacob Zuma’s estranged wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, that she was officially a suspect in an alleged plot to kill her husband‚ the prosecuting authority still has no solid case against her.

But it has emerged that the National Prosecuting Authority has sent the docket back to the Hawks for further investigation.

The head of the NPA’s priority crimes litigation unit‚ Torie Pretorius‚ last month issued the investigating officer with a fresh directive to investigate the matter further.

Pretorius was assigned by Abrahams in August last year to handle the case against Ntuli-Zuma.

He had given the Hawks until the end of last month to complete their investigation‚ failing which he would drop the case against Ntuli-Zuma‚ who has through her lawyers denied any involvement in the alleged plot to kill Zuma.

Ntuli-Zuma‚ known as MaNtuli‚ submitted an affidavit to the Hawks when they started the investigation‚ stating her side of the story. The content of that affidavit remains a closely guarded secret.

