EDITORIAL: The real problem with the NPA

A few hours before president Jacob Zuma unceremoniously resigned from office, the Hawks descended on the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound. It was all over the news. In view of dozens of cameras, the Hawks arrested the Gupta brothers’ nephew Varun Gupta and associate Ashu Chawla in connection with the Estina dairy project scam. The pair would later join Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan, former Gupta lieutenant Nazeem Howa and Free State government officials in the dock.

Those arrests followed a successful application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the freezing of R220m, which was described as the "proceeds of crime" linked to Estina.

Was this a new dawn? Had the NPA, long derided as Zuma’s half-blind bulldog, suddenly grown teeth?

Scandal-numbed South Africans, who’d watched the NPA’s disastrous bid to prosecute Zuma’s nemesis Pravin Gordhan on a baseless case, may have felt a glimmer of hope that the Gupta investigations heralded a new era for the prosecution service. Perhaps the Gupta case could restore the NPA to its halcyon days, when the Scorpions ruthlessly ensured accountability.

Within weeks, though, the cracks in that narrative began to show. First, a few weeks ago, Bloemfontein high court judge Fouche Jordaan reversed his order authorising the preservation of R180m in Gupta assets. Jordaan’s decision was based on an affidavit from the Bank of Baroda challenging the NPA’s argument that bank statements proved Atul Gupta and other Gupta companies had received money from Estina.

Essentially, the bank argued that the AFU had confused the transactions of its Nedbank pool account — which served 750 clients, including the Guptas and Estina — with transactions that directly involved the Estina account. In legal terms, it seemed to be a rookie error. The Guptas’ advocate, Mike Hellens, argued that the state had demonstrated "reckless incompetence" in its framing of these transactions, slamming the case as a "national embarrassment".