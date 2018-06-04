National

Your deadline to file your tax return just got a lot shorter

04 June 2018 - 11:25 Amanda Visser
South African Revenue Service. Picture: THE HERALD
South African Revenue Service. Picture: THE HERALD

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has reduced the length of tax filing season by three weeks.

SARS said the three weeks between the closing of filing season and the start of the December holidays would allow it to conduct audits and verifications.

SARS has held a meeting with recognised controlling bodies such as the South African Institute of Tax Professionals (Sait), the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) and the South Africa Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) to explore the possible change.

The change will affect mainly non-provisional individual taxpayers who earn a salary and do not have additional income sources such as interest or rental income.

Those non-provisional taxpayers who have filed manually will now have from July 1 2018 to September 21 to file their returns. The final deadline for non-provisional taxpayers is October 31.

Sait tax technical adviser Malebo Moloto said a shortened filing season would affect particularly small to medium-sized practices whose client base included mainly non-provisional taxpayers, as well as clients with value added tax (VAT), employer annual reconciliation and other non-tax deadlines.

The annual filing of submissions starts in July and stretches until the end of January.

SARS concerned about lax tax compliance

South African Revenue Service acting commissioner Mark Kingon says more than 14,000 VAT vendors filed returns but did not pay VAT for April
National
12 days ago

ROB COOPER: Calculating your refund for business mileage just got easier

Welcome changes have been made to the travel reimbursement taxation rules from March.
Money
1 day ago

SARS staff exodus hobbles its fight against illicit flows

Mark Kingon tells Parliament the tax authority has not been able to deal efficiently with outflows
National
11 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Commission to spend next four months picking apart Tom Moyane’s mess at SARS

The Nugent commission will also recommend how SARS can resume collecting tax revenue effectively, efficiently, fairly
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Njongonkulu Ndungane urges Anglican Church to ...
National
2.
Supreme Court dismisses Ramaphosa's appeal of ...
National
3.
Medical deans’ prescription for SA’s public ...
National
4.
If we do not act soon, SA’s precious wetlands ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: Commission to spend next four months picking apart Tom Moyane’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

SARS staff exodus hobbles its fight against illicit flows
National

SARS concerned about lax tax compliance
National

SA needs variation to ‘pay now, argue later’ in tax disputes
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.