SARS concerned about lax tax compliance

Tax compliance was under pressure and there were many instances of individuals not doing the right thing, South African Revenue Service (SARS) acting commissioner Mark Kingon said in Parliament on Wednesday.

His comments came at the end of a briefing by SARS on revenue collection figures for 2017-18.

Kingon gave the example that in April more than 14,000 value-added tax (VAT) vendors had filed returns but not paid their VAT for the month. The amount outstanding was R1.1bn. Steps had been put in place to ensure that this tax was paid.