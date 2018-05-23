National

SARS concerned about lax tax compliance

South African Revenue Service acting commissioner Mark Kingon says more than 14,000 VAT vendors filed returns but did not pay VAT for April

23 May 2018 - 13:02 Linda Ensor
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Tax compliance was under pressure and there were many instances of individuals not doing the right thing, South African Revenue Service (SARS) acting commissioner Mark Kingon said in Parliament on Wednesday.

His comments came at the end of a briefing by SARS on revenue collection figures for 2017-18.

Kingon gave the example that in April more than 14,000 value-added tax (VAT) vendors had filed returns but not paid their VAT for the month. The amount outstanding was R1.1bn. Steps had been put in place to ensure that this tax was paid.

Acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon. Picture: SUPPLIED
"Our teams are working in an environment where people are utilising these amounts for cash flow purposes and it is a serious concern. Compliance continues to be a concern and we need to guard against it — the nonsubmission of returns, late submission of returns [and] filing of returns without payments continues to be an issue."

Kingon said SARS was extremely concerned about any audits that were called into question as SARS then could no longer rely on them to determine whether the tax was paid correctly.

"Compliance overall is under serious threat and it is something that is seriously exercising us as the executive committee as to how we take it forward."

