SARS staff exodus hobbles its fight against illicit flows

The sharp fall in the number of staff employed by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has limited its ability to curb illicit financial flows, which drain billions of rand from the economy every year.

The exodus of employees — particularly acute during the troubled term of suspended commissioner Tom Moyane — means the staff complement of the tax authority has declined from over 14,000 a few years ago to about 12,600 now.

"If we don’t invest in this, delivery might suffer," said acting commissioner Mark Kingon in a briefing to Parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday.

He acknowledged that SARS had not been dealing efficiently with illicit financial flows, illicit tobacco and other illicit trade. This has been a source of great concern to the committee, especially in the context of the sharp fall in tax revenue, which has necessitated an increase in the rate of value-added tax (VAT) by one percentage point. MPs have urged greater co-ordination between the different agencies involved in combating these illicit transactions.

"There is so much more that we can be doing in order to give the Financial Intelligence Centre [FIC] the necessary resources," Kingon said.

Teams to deal with the problem would be established from the skilled personnel still in the organisation.

This would enable the tax authority to move forward in a far more structured manner.

Kingon noted that some preliminary engagements had taken place with banks regarding the reconciliation of advance payments made for imports with the actual goods imported. The use of fictitious imports is one way of sending money out of the country illegally.

Kingon said he had been concerned about the levels of reconciliation. "We are not doing this properly, and the banks are going to help us."

He told MPs an interagency working group on international financial flows had been set up with various government agencies to co-ordinate their work.