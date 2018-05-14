Service protests are on the rise — and are increasingly violent

Service delivery protests are increasing, and 94% of them recorded this year were violent, research organisation Municipal IQ said on Monday.

"April was a particularly protest-prone month in North West, Northern Cape and Free State municipalities; often affecting roads and basic services," Municipal IQ economist Karen Heese said.

"Of great concern is that 94% of the service delivery protests we have recorded this year have been violent — a significant uptick when compared with 76% since 2004."

According to Municipal IQ’s Hotspots Monitor, the Eastern Cape overtook Gauteng as this year’s most protest-prone province.

The North West was close behind Gauteng in third place, Heese said.