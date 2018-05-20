National

Police battle petrol bombs and looting in Cape housing protest

20 May 2018 - 23:17 Staff Writer
Home fires: Demonstrators attacked the police with petrol bombs, stones and golf balls in Cape Town’s Parkwood on Sunday during a housing protest. Law-enforcement officials also placed a local councillor under protective custody. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
A violent protest over the provision of housing saw law enforcement authorities and police attacked with petrol bombs and stones at Parkwood in Cape Town on Sunday.

The situation descended into chaos with a petrol station shop reportedly being damaged and looted. Some roads were closed.

The protest started peacefully when members of the community planned to hand over a memorandum to the local councillor about their housing needs on Saturday.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said the group had on Saturday "put up pegs and structures in what was initially supposed to be a peaceful protest".

"The city informed them of the illegality of their action but they said they would remove the pegs and structures as soon as the memorandum was handed over. They reneged on this agreement and more people moved in last night‚" he said.

"The city then moved in this morning to remove the pegs and structures and some elements in the community reacted violently. Petrol bombs were thrown and officers stoned. The local councillor has also been removed from his property and placed under protection as a precaution."

Dyason confirmed that a "15-year-old boy was struck in the mouth by a projectile" after officers reacted to being pelted with missiles including stones and golf balls.

"He was taken to hospital accompanied by his aunt for treatment. The incident will be investigated‚" he said.

There were also reports about a crowd damaging and looting a petrol station shop earlier in the day.

Dyason said that police and city law enforcement officers had cordoned off the garage‚ which had later reopened for business.

