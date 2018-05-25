ANC councillor convicted of assault says the sentence is ‘shocking’

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is petitioning Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge for leave to appeal his conviction for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and his effective two-year prison sentence.

Lungisa was convicted after he smashed a glass water jug on the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a heated Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016.

He was earlier released on bail of R10,000, pending the outcome of his petition to the High Court in Grahamstown after serving just 16 days of his two-year sentence.

Lungisa said in an affidavit that at the core of his appeal was whether or not he had intended to assault Kayser and the magistrate was incorrect in finding that he had. Lungisa said he had believed he was under attack at the meeting and was defending himself, adding that the sentence was shocking and disproportionate to the crime.