Politics

ANC’s Andile Lungisa to spend two years in jail for assault

09 May 2018 - 13:56 Staff Writers
Andile Lungisa. Picture: THE HERALD/ EUGENE COETZEE
Andile Lungisa. Picture: THE HERALD/ EUGENE COETZEE

Andile Lungisa, the ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay convicted three weeks ago of assault for hitting a political adversary with a glass jug, will spend two years in jail for his crime.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in jail, with one suspended, for his assault on former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for transport Rano Kayser, the Herald reports.

Magistrate Morne Canon, handing down judgment in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in April, said Lungisa had proved to be a poor witness who had changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.

Canon’s judgment made him the target of the ire of ANC politicians in the city. The party’s Nelson Mandela Bay secretary, Themba Xalutha, said the judgment was a politically driven ploy to destroy Lungisa and ANC members were "mobilising" against it.

The assault took place at a heated council meeting in October 2016. Lungisa was identified as the culprit from cellphone footage.

His co-accused, Gamalihleli Maqula, was acquitted.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Patricia de Lille’s removal ‘threatens DA’s brand ...
Politics
2.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa needs Madonsela to chop ...
Politics
3.
Five top articles on the DA, De Lille and the ...
Politics
4.
Can Mmusi Maimane steer the DA through SA's ...
Politics
5.
DA apologises for messy break-up with Patricia de ...
Politics

Related Articles

Political leaders warned not to abuse the judiciary
National

Assault verdict for ANC’s Andile Lungisa for hitting Rano Kayser’s head with ...
Politics

Security beefed up after breach at ANC Eastern Cape conference
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.