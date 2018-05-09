ANC’s Andile Lungisa to spend two years in jail for assault

Andile Lungisa, the ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay convicted three weeks ago of assault for hitting a political adversary with a glass jug, will spend two years in jail for his crime.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in jail, with one suspended, for his assault on former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for transport Rano Kayser, the Herald reports.

Magistrate Morne Canon, handing down judgment in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in April, said Lungisa had proved to be a poor witness who had changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.

Canon’s judgment made him the target of the ire of ANC politicians in the city. The party’s Nelson Mandela Bay secretary, Themba Xalutha, said the judgment was a politically driven ploy to destroy Lungisa and ANC members were "mobilising" against it.

The assault took place at a heated council meeting in October 2016. Lungisa was identified as the culprit from cellphone footage.

His co-accused, Gamalihleli Maqula, was acquitted.