Phakamani Hadebe confirmed as Eskom CEO

Phakamani Hadebe has been confirmed as CEO of Eskom, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced at a media briefing on Thursday.

Hadebe was recommended by the Eskom board and his permanent appointment was confirmed by the Cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday.

Hadebe has been instrumental in addressing corruption and establishing good governance at the utility, which has helped to stabilise it.

Gordhan also announced a new board for South African Express with Tryphosa Ramano as the chairperson.

The members of the new board combine a range of skills including auditing and aviation skills.

The new board members are Ronald Lamola, Thulani Kgomo, Thandiwe January-Mclean, Kugan Thaver, Bongisizwe Mpondo, Hlengiwe Makhathini, Thabi Leoka and Ahmed Bassa.