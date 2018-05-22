DA sets out six-point rescue plan for state-owned enterprises

The DA has put forward a six-point rescue plan which it believes will transform state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and lift them out of their current debilitated state.

The plan was released on Tuesday by the party’s spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone, accompanied by spokesperson on communications Phumzile van Damme, and transport spokesperson Manny de Freitas.

The six key points of the turnaround strategy are de-politicising SOEs; introducing professional expertise into their governance; a focus on competitiveness; good governance based on transparency; introducing private equity partners; and streamlining government oversight.

"SA simply cannot afford to continue down the downward spiral of under-performing and financially distressed parastatals. The DA’s action plan will go a long way in ensuring that good governance and efficiency is restored in our SOEs," Mazzone said at a media briefing.