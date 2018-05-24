The leak does not affect all licensed drivers; only those who have registered to pay traffic fines online using one or more of the sites that provide the service. People who have registered to pay traffic fines online were urged to change their passwords.

"This is yet another reminder of how far our data can spread without our knowledge. In this case‚ in particular‚ the presence of plain-text [unencrypted] passwords poses a serious risk because inevitably‚ those passwords will unlock many of the other accounts that victims of the breach use. This one incident has likely already led to multiple other breaches of online accounts due to that reuse‚" Hunt said to iAfrikan.

Hunt is founder of the website haveibeenpwned‚ which allows users to check if their personal information has been compromised online.