Treasury targets growth-boosting reforms and municipal finance

"This favourable momentum is an opportunity for us to build upon but we should not be lulled into a false sense of security.

"We must continue to rebuild our resilience to ensure that we can respond to exogenous shocks that may arise from geopolitical events or volatile financial markets. We need to rebuild trust in our public institutions and the integrity that they should stand for.

"We need to deliver on economic reforms, jobs and investment."

The minister said in his speech during the Treasury budget debate that the recent signing of the 27 independent power producer projects — which will unlock about R56bn in investment — was an example of the progress being made to generate growth.

The creation of a transport sector economic regulator — currently being finalised — would foster a more competitive transport sector, he said.

Policy certainty in the mining sector was being restored as an urgent priority.

The Competition Commission was proceeding with its critical market inquiries into private healthcare, the cost of communication, and the grocery retail sector, to lower the barriers to entry and create opportunities for new entrants to participate in the economy.

Efforts were also being made to ease the process of doing business.