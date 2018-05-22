Treasury targets growth-boosting reforms and municipal finance
Treasury is working with other government departments to ensure important reforms are introduced to stoke growth, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says.
Work is also under way to improve municipalities’ ability to access long-term loans infrastructure investments.
Nene said on Tuesday, in his budget debate speech, that this included improving policy certainty, strengthening the role of economic regulators, encouraging the use of public-private partnerships, and enhancing the financial sector’s contribution to savings, growth and transformation.
Nene said economic growth would be higher than projected in the February budget thanks to improved business and consumer confidence, and a favourable global economic environment.
"This favourable momentum is an opportunity for us to build upon but we should not be lulled into a false sense of security.
"We must continue to rebuild our resilience to ensure that we can respond to exogenous shocks that may arise from geopolitical events or volatile financial markets. We need to rebuild trust in our public institutions and the integrity that they should stand for.
"We need to deliver on economic reforms, jobs and investment."
The minister said in his speech during the Treasury budget debate that the recent signing of the 27 independent power producer projects — which will unlock about R56bn in investment — was an example of the progress being made to generate growth.
The creation of a transport sector economic regulator — currently being finalised — would foster a more competitive transport sector, he said.
Policy certainty in the mining sector was being restored as an urgent priority.
The Competition Commission was proceeding with its critical market inquiries into private healthcare, the cost of communication, and the grocery retail sector, to lower the barriers to entry and create opportunities for new entrants to participate in the economy.
Efforts were also being made to ease the process of doing business.
Nene said the budget deficit for the 2017-18 year would be marginally narrower than anticipated because of lower than projected expenditure. This was despite R16.2bn in additions to noninterest spending.
Treasury’s interventions with regard to state-owned enterprises were targeted at the liquidity challenges of South African Airways and Eskom, he said.
These were aimed at stabilising their financial positions, with the immediate intention of limiting government exposure to them going forward.
Efforts were also under way to enable these entities to operate on the strength of their own balance sheets.
Local government finances
Government policy on borrowing by creditworthy municipalities is to be reviewed, to allow them to take out long-term loans for infrastructure investments, Nene said.
Cities finance most of their budgets from their own revenue and Nene said the government was committed to strengthening their ability to raise additional finance.
"This is a precondition if they are to be able to invest in the infrastructure needed to overcome the spatial inequalities of apartheid and ensure true transformation," he said.
Nene also said a new grant would also be introduced in the 2019 medium-term expenditure framework to support the turnaround strategies of municipalities that had been poor performers but had demonstrated a commitment to implementing necessary reforms to turn themselves around.
Please sign in or register to comment.