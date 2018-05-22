National

Nhlanhla Nene questioned over lawfulness of SAA ‘commitment letter’

‘The contents of this letter remain a mystery except that the SAA CEO informed the media that it included a Treasury commitment to inject capital into SAA’

22 May 2018 - 10:35 Linda Ensor
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has been questioned about the legality of a "commitment letter" provided to South African Airways (SAA) that enabled it to raise R5bn in bridging finance from banks.

The banks were otherwise reluctant to sink further funds into the loss-making state-owned airline despite government guarantees.

Questions were put to Nene during the budget vote debate on Tuesday by DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees.

Business Day recently reported that SAA needs R21.6bn over the next three years to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Lees said the commitment letter seemed to be a "guarantee of the guarantees already given to SAA" by the state, which the banks apparently no longer regarded as sufficient. Banks apparently refused to lend any more money to SAA even on the back of government guarantees.

"Was the ‘commitment letter’ a scheme in order to avoid using section 16 of the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act) to pay SAA unbudgeted funding for the third time in 10 months? Was this ‘commitment letter’ even lawful?" Lees asked the minister.

"The contents of this ‘commitment letter’ remain a mystery except that the SAA CEO (Vuyani Janara) informed the media that the letter included a National Treasury commitment to inject capital into SAA.

"There is no provision to provide capital for SAA included in the budget we debate here today so where is the funding for this capital injection to come from?"

Lees asked Nene about the contents of the commitment letter, whether he had signed it and whether it had been agreed to by the Cabinet.

He noted that over the past six years SAA had lost a "staggering" R 21.4bn.

STUART THEOBALD: Drastic move of putting SAA into business rescue may be only way to save airline

It’s time to think the unthinkable: business rescue may be the one thing that changes the national carrier’s fortunes for good
Opinion
1 day ago

SAA losses continue to skyrocket, hitting R5.7bn

The national carrier’s net loss is significantly (R2.9bn) worse than budgeted
Companies
5 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Cutting loose SAA albatross will be brutal

Ethiopian Airlines is doing brilliantly and might itself be an ideal African partner if the conditions were right. Don’t count on it though
Opinion
5 days ago

Committee meeting about SAA called off by acting chairwoman, angering DA

Thandi Tobias decided the meeting was a closed one and insisted no-one could leave with the documents already handed out
Companies
6 days ago

SAA’s new SOS will cost Treasury R21bn

ANC tries to shut media out of presentation to Parliament, while it emerges that the funding will be needed for three years
Companies
6 days ago

