Economy

Indicator points to a dip in the economy and then a rise

While Tuesday’s leading indicator report predicts good news in the fourth-quarter GDP figures, the Reserve Bank’s figures from the second quarter of 2017 point to bad news

22 May 2018 - 11:25 Robert Laing
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The Reserve Bank’s March leading indicator results point to an uptick in SA’s economy in six months’ time.

The March figure took the average for the first quarter of 2018 to 107.5 points, a 6% rise from the prior quarter foreshadowing a rise in the business cycle and in turn GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Investec Bank economist Annabel Bishop said this "significant jump, sees the lift tie in with the large leaps in confidence shown by the BER’s consumer and business confidence readings on the substantial reduction in political uncertainty".

But while Tuesday’s leading indicator report predicts good news in the fourth-quarter GDP figures, the Reserve Bank’s figures from the second quarter of 2017 point to bad news when Statistics SA reports the first quarter’s GDP figures on June 5.

Bishop said the Reserve Bank’s leading indicator points to a potential dip in the business cycle and GDP in the first quarter, a risk that Statistics SA’s recent industrial production and retail data have confirmed.

Ramaphosa’s new dawn: much better, but not nearly enough

Will the new presidency reverse the legacies of the Zuma era, or will be ‘little more than an attempt to purge Zuma-ism from an Mbeki-style ...
Opinion
1 day ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Xenophobia's wrong but so is the takeover of township economy

Black South Africans are being squeezed out of the only economy they truly owned
Opinion
2 days ago

Big business bullies choke SA's economy

New bill aims to crack down on abuse of market dominance
Business
2 days ago

Positive outlook on agriculture good news for GDP

Official figures show the farmgate contribution to GDP has ranged from 2.8% in 1994 to 2.1% in 2016
Economy
8 hours ago

How the future of SA's energy resources hinges on passing of slow-moving amendments

The bill needs to become law soon as investors turn their attention to frontier jurisdictions such as Mozambique, writes Pulane Kingston
Opinion
8 hours ago

GAVIN KEETON: State and SOEs must devise an urgent plan to escape debt trap

New leadership is required to tackle the bloated staffing and dodgy tenders, which lie at the heart of their culture of excessive spending
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Positive outlook on agriculture good news for GDP
Economy
2.
South Korea has much to teach Africa on how to ...
Economy
3.
Sweeping new rules to allow 100% foreign ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: First look at how VAT hike ...
Economy
5.
Indicator points to a dip in the economy and then ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.