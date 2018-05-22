Cyril Ramaphosa replaces Kate O’Regan as chair in Tom Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new chairperson for the disciplinary inquiry into suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane.

Former Constitutional Court justice Kate O’Regan was removed as chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry, after Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, turned his attention to O’Regan’s suitability for overseeing the matter due to her long-standing position on the board of civil society organisation Corruption Watch.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said Ramaphosa had appointed Azhar Bham SC as the presiding officer in the inquiry.

"While the President is certain that Judge O’Regan would have adjudicated the matter objectively and that her position did not present a conflict, he decided that it would nevertheless be important to remove any possible perception of bias," the Presidency said.

"The President has thanked Judge O’Regan for availing herself for this public service."

Corruption Watch had written to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), urging it to bring criminal charges against Moyane for his handling of the Financial Intelligence Report into his former second in command, Jonas Makwakwa.

Moyane’s legal team, in a letter to O’Regan, expressed gratitude that she informed them of her role in Corruption Watch.

"We are grateful to you for reminding us of your long-standing association with Corruption Watch before the start of the inquiry," Mabuza wrote.