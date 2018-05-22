Members of the General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) are expected to picket outside the offices of Bidvest Group in Midrand on Tuesday.

"In our view‚ this strike is part of our ongoing #Scraplabourbills campaign we initiated‚ with our federation Saftu and other progressive working-class and left organisations, to fight against the attacks on the trade union movement and working class by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa‚" union president Mametlwe Sebei said.

The workers partaking in the strike are employed by pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram‚ in which Bidvest has a controlling stake.

"Since Bidvest acquired the controlling stake in the company in 2014‚ it has imposed a draconian and highly repressive anti-worker and anti-union industrial relations and disciplinary policies‚" Sebei said.

"They have ceased a co-operative approach towards the union and dismiss workers for every minor violation.

"Giwusa believes this is part of the despotic labour regime the president seeks to impose on the whole country‚ which is characterised by poverty wages‚ emasculated trade unions and industrial relations based on collective beggary of workers‚ instead of meaningful bargaining."