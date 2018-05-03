Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it wants lifestyle audits to be conducted on South African Police Service officials and employees of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) as a matter of urgency.

Scopa said on Wednesday it received information from Sita indicating corrupt relationships between some of Sita’s employees and service providers.

The committee said it was concerned about the collusion between Sita officials and convicted Boeremag member Andre du Toit‚ which had led to Sita officials giving financial and other assistance to Du Toit while he was in prison.

Members of the committee were also concerned that a junior administrator at Sita was able to register companies without disclosing this to Sita and had also done business with the state through those companies.

Scopa said it had also been informed that there were Sita employees who had resigned while under investigation.

It wanted details of those former officials so that they could be named and shamed and face the consequences.

The committee is waiting for Sita to report back on these cases by June 30.

Scopa requested the national police commissioner‚ General Khehla Sitole‚ to submit a report on all current investigations‚ including the Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) and Unisys contracts, by the end of May.

Scopa also requested Sitole to explain why Brigadier Beauty Phahlane had not been suspended for her alleged involvement in corrupt activities within the police service.

The Freedom Front Plus said the fact that Sita had been infiltrated was shocking and served as proof of the absolute incompetence of the staff who were responsible for operating the system and keeping it protected.

“It is also ludicrous for the police commissioner‚ Khehla Sitole‚ to say that the Boeremag infiltrated the system without having any proof to substantiate such a statement.”