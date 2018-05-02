Pravin Gordhan to come down hard on SOEs with up close and personal monitoring

The monitoring of state owned enterprises (SOEs) by the Department of Public Enterprises has been "very weak", Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in Parliament on Wednesday.

He was briefing the public enterprises portfolio committee on the steps being taken to "recapture" and stabilise SOEs — including Eskom, Transnet and South African Airways (SAA) — with the aim of returning them to financial sustainability.

The first priority was to get the boards and management teams, and to orientate these companies, on the right footing. This has been the focus of the past few months.

Gordhan said during the period when state capture was prevalent in SOEs, the department had largely relied on quarterly reports from the companies. "The kind of monitoring of the actual core business and finances of these state-owned companies by the department is generally weaker than it should be."

Reliance was placed on quarterly reports without a lot of closer understanding of the businesses and their revenue and expenditure streams, and the decisions taken that had an impact on their efficacy. What was needed was much closer supervision, Gordhan said.

The department would be demanding much more frequent reports in key areas of the business so that where malfeasance is creeping in, the department could intervene more quickly rather than only doing so months after decisions had been taken.