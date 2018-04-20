He said the ANC understood people’s anger when they saw millions of rand going to companies while services worsened.

Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the UK, where he was to have participated in a meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government‚ to attend to the violent protests in Mahikeng.

Former leaders in the province‚ including China Dodovu and ANC Youth League president Collen Maine‚ had been invited to the meeting.

Bapela was sent to the province to deal with the situation there and has been at the forefront, putting out fires‚ because some ANC members in the provincial legislature have been calling for Mahumapelo’s sacking.