We understand your anger, ANC tells North West residents

20 April 2018 - 15:30 Aphiwe Deklerk and QaanitahHunter
Calm after the storm. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
The ANC has said it understands the anger of North West residents who took to Mahikeng’s streets this week in protest against corruption and to demanding that premier Supra Mahumapelo be sacked.

Addressing the media before a meeting of the ANC top brass‚ including President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ as well as Mahumapelo and his counterparts in the province‚ ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Obed Bapela expressed sympathy with the residents’ cries.

He said the ANC understood people’s anger when they saw millions of rand going to companies while services worsened.

Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the UK, where he was to have participated in a meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government‚ to attend to the violent protests in Mahikeng.

Former leaders in the province‚ including China Dodovu and ANC Youth League president Collen Maine‚ had been invited to the meeting.

Bapela was sent to the province to deal with the situation there and has been at the forefront, putting out fires‚ because some ANC members in the provincial legislature have been calling for Mahumapelo’s sacking.

The impasse attracted the attention of the national ANC leadership when 11 caucus members‚ reportedly including some members of Mahumapelo’s executive‚ said they would vote with the opposition in a motion of no confidence that had been set for Tuesday this week.

Bapela said he hoped that North West workers belonging to the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) would suspend their protest action now that Mahumapelo had suspended Thabo Lekalakala‚ the health department head‚ for his alleged involvement in a corrupt tender deal with a Gupta-linked company.

Bapela said the go-slow and strike had negatively affected health services in the province.

Protesters blockaded streets with rocks and burning tyres. They looted a number of shops and set several cars alight. Bapela condemned the violence and called for calm.

More arrested as protests rage on in Mahikeng

Police confirm that more people have been arrested for public violence as residents call for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign
10 hours ago

Danville residents rage to Bheki Cele about neglect, before Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit

Protests in Danville, Mahikeng have had a devastating effect on the provision of health, as most of the clinics have been forced to close
3 hours ago

Embattled Supra Mahumapelo calls for calm in burning North West

Premier’s spokesperson calls on protesters to refrain from ‘violent disruptions’ and talk to the government about ‘issues they would like to discuss’
1 day ago

National
National
National
National

