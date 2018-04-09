National

SA’s foundering cities, cannot be allowed to fail, warns Nhlanhla Nene

09 April 2018 - 10:11 Agency Staff
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Some South African cities are “on the brink of collapse” and “can’t be allowed to fail”, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has warned.

Speaking at a Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) forum on Monday, Nene said that some municipalities needed to be pulled back from the brink of financial ruin.

Slow economic growth and years of mismanagement at some state companies and municipalities have weighed on government revenue and stretched the nation’s finances. Delinquent cities owe utility companies such as Eskom billions of rand, worsening their ability to deliver services.

Nene said that cities held the key to a prosperous SA. “There are many pressures both fiscal and economic and your cities are at the heart of that.”

He explained that SA was close to 70% urbanised and 80% of the country’s GDP is produced in the cities.

A stronger accountable leadership was more important than ever and SA’s cities could not afford to fall, he said.

This was imperative in addressing the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment spelt out in the National Development Plan (NDP), said Nene.

“Achieving success in these areas requires that our cities are well governed.”

Speaking at the same event, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said if cities collapsed, countries collapsed.

“Cities are an important growth engine of the economy. They are an important pillar in the growth story of SA.”

“Our economy is not growing. What can we do to make sure our economy grows? We have low lying fruit everywhere.”

Bloomberg, with Sunita Menon

