NKARENG MPOBANE: Exploit globalisation to diversify investments and minimise risk

The correlation table reviews the diversification benefit potentially gained in accessing African equity markets. The diversification benefit is clear, not just for a developed market investor investing in Africa-ex SA equities (see World and S&P correlations as a proxy), but also from a South African investor’s perspective, where the correlation coefficient is just 0.20.

Note that a coefficient of one would mean markets are completely correlated, whereas zero indicates no correlation at all, where correlation explains the strength in relationship between those equity markets shown. The lower the correlation, the weaker the relationship. A developed market investor diversifies more by investing in Africa ex-SA than emerging markets (see correlation of Global Emerging Markets vs the World Index or the S&P 500 of 0.81 and 0.70 respectively).

The reasons for investing in Africa ex SA have been numerous in the recent past. Improving economic conditions have set the continent on an expansion path into the foreseeable future, where inflation expectations have been declining and teeing up discussions for lower interest rates across the various geographies. These trends are gene-rally positive for equity markets. Furthermore, smart investors began the rotation out of fixed-income investments into African equity markets as interest rates expectations trended lower.

While the positive news flow from Africa is often predicated on a rising commodity cycle, we believe the underlying fundamental changes happening in the faster advancing economies are irreversible and should continue to generate significant growth. Infrastructure has been a significant story, while consumerism and an industrialising middle-class has supported our positive longer-term outlook. Negative headlines from the continent typically focus on the worst issues and incidents that occur, and this has often resul-ted in oversold levels across these equity markets, but our view is that investors can continue to realise good returns over the medium term.

To his credit, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba raised the prudential limits that allow pension funds to invest a portion of their members’ funds outside of the country. The limit for African investing outside SA was raised from 5% of the pension fund’s assets to 10%.

Investing outside of one’s home market to provide protection from local asset price pressure invariably introduces a further risk – currency risk. The argument can be made, how-ever, that currency risk is already embedded in most portfolios since it is often reflected in bond prices.

So, while conversations such as inclusivity are incredibly important on the world stage, one must also consider the very real effect of contagion and synchronised global recession. If the global financial crisis taught us anything, it is that the world is smaller and more interconnec-ted than it has ever been, and while it has made geographic diversification easier, it may also leave it less effective.

Is it worth the trouble? Offshore diversification may not provide the best returns in any one year, as has been evidenced in Africa through the recent cycle, but in the context of lowering risk, diversification is vital in successfully executing a balanced mandate.

With rising geopolitical risks and increased volatility across many emerging and developing markets, there is a strong case to be made for placing your eggs in as many baskets as possible.

• Mpobane is Ashburton Investments’ chief investment officer of Long-Only Fund Management.