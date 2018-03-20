National

Central Energy Fund moves to declare strategic fuel sales invalid

20 March 2018 - 12:13 Paul Burkhardt
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has applied to invalidate 2015 contracts for the sale of crude oil to Taleveras Group and joint ventures led by Vitol Group and Glencore.

The sale of 10-million barrels of oil reserves by the CEF’s Strategic Fuel Fund, when prices languished near an eight-year low, was probed by the Department of Energy.

The CEF filed a founding affidavit on March 12 to declare the contracts invalid, spokesman Jacky Mashapu said in a text message. He declined to comment further.

The Strategic Fuel Fund had previously described the transaction as a rotation of stocks, and in October Taleveras said the fund should have used the proceeds of the sale to buy fresh reserves.

Glencore declined to comment. Vitol and Taleveras did not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment.

