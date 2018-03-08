An aversion to swift change hampers overhaul of SA’s energy sector

Part of the problem is that SA’s energy development is being shaped by what "the market" or the financial community considers realistic, with an aversion to change that is more than incremental. The incumbent energy system is not just all the infrastructure, but all those who invest in a primary energy mix that is up to three-quarters coal and one-fifth oil.

The vested interests in fossil fuel use, swollen with new operators in coal supply, are not keen for the response to Eskom’s financial crisis (its debt was reported to be R365bn) to advance decisive transformation of the energy system.

Change is unavoidable and overdue. Resisting change is not the best way to develop a national energy system fit for the economy, whether framed as the Fourth Industrial Revolution or the end days of the growth paradigm.

Managing SA’s transition to a low-carbon economy with any degree of justice for workers and communities dependent on the coal industry requires concerted development of local industries in renewable energy, grid and storage technologies. This requires strategic deployment of available capital.

If or when "assets" or investments in fossil resources become stranded is an issue that must not be avoided, or allowed to be hidden behind notions of realism advanced by those holding such investments, the financial component of the incumbent energy system.

Within SA’s electricity supply system generation is not the most valuable or indispensable element of what is, in theory, owned by the public. Its shortcomings include the centralised megaproject generation infrastructure of coal dependence.

Corrupt procurement practices are not the root of Eskom’s problem, but do serve to expose the operation of money and power. The political economy of energy in SA has never been more publicly exposed. The financial crisis facing Eskom and thus the national fiscus is no less critical for coinciding with a water crisis and fears for the economy of Cape Town.

It is quite possible that measures to keep the electricity supply corporation solvent will have a more profound effect on the primary energy mix and affordability of electricity into the future than the contents of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity, which is due in Parliament within weeks. Exploring the scope of opportunity that opens up as the true condition of the generation of Eskom is exposed and the need for transparency and democratic accountability should be a subject of forward-looking public debate.

Steep decline

The ballooning costs of Eskom building Medupi and Kusile, setting a world record for coal-plant costs, are the main foundation of the potential for bankruptcy and defaulting on loans or bonds, including more than R100bn from private banks, that the state has underwritten. Eskom spending five times more on coal than it was a decade ago, while selling less electricity, is also a problem.

So too are all the social, externalised costs arising from mining and combustion.

However, generating electricity has never been cheaper in SA. The steep decline in the costs of renewables technology has already transformed the economics of electricity.

Solar photovoltaic makes universal access to electricity affordable. Wind power is a valuable opportunity for cooperatives and to support land reform. That this undermines "Eskom-as-is" should not obstruct taking advantage of the real-world developments that are overtaking SA’s monolithic electricity system.

Decentralised development of electricity infrastructure must be embraced, not held hostage by a vertically integrated utility with a corporate agenda.