Three IEC commissioners may not be able to work on 2019 election

The terms of office of three commissioners at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) comes to an end in 2018 and the trio will have to have their terms extended or be replaced before the 2019 election.

This means the 2019 election could potentially be run by a mostly new team of commissioners with three of five on their way out.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the process to replace the three or extend their terms is driven by the Chief Justice, who, along with a panel of Chapter 9 institution leaders, will conduct interviews and submit a short list to Parliament.

Parliament will then make recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will make the final appointments.

The three outgoing commissioners are Bongani Finca, Terry Tselane and Thami Makhanya.

Mamabolo hailed the past weekend, during which the IEC ran its first registration drive, as a success. More than 2.7-million voters pitched to register or update their registration details. Of these 490, 520 were voters registering for the first time.

Gauteng registered the most new voters, but it still lags behind in terms of the percentage of residents registered to vote. The IEC says this could be attributed to the fluid nature of the population in Gauteng with high levels of immigration.

Gauteng has also replaced KwaZulu-Natal as the most populace province in the country.